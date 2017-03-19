CAM School Board meeting set for Monday

News

Members of the CAM School District’s Board of Education will gather at 6:30-p.m. Monday in the CAM High School Media Center, for their regular monthly meeting. On their agenda, is: A review of contracts and bonds and a Resolution approving those items; A presentation from the CAM Education Association with regard to an opening proposal for negotiations; Discussion with regard to the Greenhouse Building; Approval of revisions to the Special Education Delivery Plan; Adoption of a Budget Guarantee Resolution, and acceptance of vehicle bids for buses and a school car.

The CAM School Board will also set the time and dates for Public Hearings on the 2017-18 District Calendar and 2017-18 Budget.