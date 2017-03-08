Businesses get pushed out as industrial districts rebuild

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Manufacturing businesses across the country are getting pushed out of neighborhoods where they have operated for decades. It’s happening as cities remake gritty industrial districts into trendy hotspots. The transformations bring new apartments, coffee shops and microbreweries. But the process is difficult for factory and warehouse owners, who now feel shunned.

Brian Vincent owns an aluminum business in Des Moines. He says he likes the improvements in what was a dusty, forlorn part of town, but he was shocked when a map showed a park replacing his company. It’s a similar situation in the Midway area of Minneapolis-St. Paul, in Denver’s River North Art District and a Milwaukee neighborhood called Walker’s Point.

The cold shoulder feels especially chilly in the Midwest, with its long history of manufacturing and meat-packing plants.