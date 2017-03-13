Bridgewater man arrested on meth, burglary & other charges

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, Monday, released his weekly arrest and incident report. The Sheriff says on March 9th, 50-year old Duane Allen Funke, of Bridgewater, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Burglary in the 3rd degree, Criminal Mischief in the 5th degree and Trespass, after he allegedly entered an unoccupied structure in rural Stuart by breaking through a porch window. Funke admitted he had been staying at the residence since Dec. 2016, and had hidden a vehicle in the garage. He allegedly took several items from inside the home and garage as well. Funke was located by law enforcement in the basement of the home. A search of his person revealed a small container of meth. Funke was being held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 bond.

On March 7th, 24-year old Kharlice D. Anderson, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested following a traffic stop for speeding at around 2:30-a.m. on Interstate 80, in Adair County. Anderson was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to having purchased marijuana in Colorado. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana and later released on $1,000 bond. The driver of the vehicle was not charged.

Later that same day, 24-year old Junior Romain Hicks, of Lamoni, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 25. His vehicle was pulled over when a deputy clocked the vehicle traveling 71mph in a 55 zone, and noticed the car was not maintaining its lane. Hicks admitted he was trying to roll a marijuana cigarette at the time his vehicle strayed out of its lane. Marijuana and a marijuana grinder were observed on the vehicles’ floorboard. Hicks was brought to the Adair County Jail and later released on $1,000 bond.

On March 8th, 24-year old Alex Robert Coyle, of Bagley, MN, was arrested in Stuart for Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree, after allegedly using his fist to punch a hole in a wall. Coyle was later released on $1,000 bond.