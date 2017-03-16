Brayton couple arrested Tuesday night on drug charges

News

An investigation into an incident at a residence in Brayton, late Tuesday night, resulted in two arrests. 47-year old Jeffrey Allen White, Sr. and 53-year old Virginia Katherine Raysbrook, both of Brayton, were taken into custody at around 11:30-p.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received whereby a woman said she was being attacked in her home located in the 700 block of County T, in Brayton.

White was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while Raysbrook was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Audubon County Jail and later released, after making an appearance before a magistrate. The incident remains under investigation.