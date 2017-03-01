Boys State Basketball Tournament schedule, Atlantic draws 8 seed in 3A

Sports

March 1st, 2017 by Chris Parks

Pairings and game times for the boys state basketball tournament were released on Wednesday afternoon.  In Class 3A the Atlantic Trojans drew the 8 seed and will face top seed Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, March 7th at 2:00pm.  We’ll have coverage of the game on KJAN with pregame at 12:30pm.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Monday, March 6th

(1) North Linn vs. (8) Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 12:15pm
(4) Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully 10:30am
(2) Grandview Christian vs. (7) West Hancock 3:45pm
(3) St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. (6) New London 2:00pm

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Monday, March 6th

(1) Western Christian vs. (8) South Hamilton 6:35pm
(4) Cascade, Western Dubuque vs. (5) Camanche 8:15pm

Tuesday, March 7th

(2) Pella Christian vs. (7) Van Meter 10:30am
(3) Kuemper Catholic vs. (6) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12:15pm

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 7th

(1) Waverly-Shell Rock vs. (8) Atlantic 2:00pm
(4) Xavier, Cedar Rapids vs. (5) Mount Pleasant 3:45pm
(2) West Deleware, Manchester vs. (7) Dallas Center-Grimes 6:35pm
(3) Pella vs. (6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8:15pm

Class 4A Quarterfinals

(1) Iowa City West vs. (8) Newton 1:05pm
(4) Dubuque, Hempstead vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2:45pm
(2) Valley, West Des Moines vs. (7) Des Moines, North 8:15pm
(3) Bettendorf vs. (6) Sioux City East 6:35pm

Check out the full brackets here:

Class 1A

Class 2A

Class 3A

Class 4A