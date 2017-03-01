Boys State Basketball Tournament schedule, Atlantic draws 8 seed in 3A
March 1st, 2017 by Chris Parks
Pairings and game times for the boys state basketball tournament were released on Wednesday afternoon. In Class 3A the Atlantic Trojans drew the 8 seed and will face top seed Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, March 7th at 2:00pm. We’ll have coverage of the game on KJAN with pregame at 12:30pm.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Monday, March 6th
(1) North Linn vs. (8) Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 12:15pm
(4) Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully 10:30am
(2) Grandview Christian vs. (7) West Hancock 3:45pm
(3) St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. (6) New London 2:00pm
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Monday, March 6th
(1) Western Christian vs. (8) South Hamilton 6:35pm
(4) Cascade, Western Dubuque vs. (5) Camanche 8:15pm
Tuesday, March 7th
(2) Pella Christian vs. (7) Van Meter 10:30am
(3) Kuemper Catholic vs. (6) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12:15pm
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 7th
(1) Waverly-Shell Rock vs. (8) Atlantic 2:00pm
(4) Xavier, Cedar Rapids vs. (5) Mount Pleasant 3:45pm
(2) West Deleware, Manchester vs. (7) Dallas Center-Grimes 6:35pm
(3) Pella vs. (6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8:15pm
Class 4A Quarterfinals
(1) Iowa City West vs. (8) Newton 1:05pm
(4) Dubuque, Hempstead vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2:45pm
(2) Valley, West Des Moines vs. (7) Des Moines, North 8:15pm
(3) Bettendorf vs. (6) Sioux City East 6:35pm
