Boys State Basketball Tournament schedule, Atlantic draws 8 seed in 3A

Pairings and game times for the boys state basketball tournament were released on Wednesday afternoon. In Class 3A the Atlantic Trojans drew the 8 seed and will face top seed Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, March 7th at 2:00pm. We’ll have coverage of the game on KJAN with pregame at 12:30pm.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Monday, March 6th

(1) North Linn vs. (8) Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 12:15pm

(4) Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. (5) Lynnville-Sully 10:30am

(2) Grandview Christian vs. (7) West Hancock 3:45pm

(3) St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. (6) New London 2:00pm

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Monday, March 6th

(1) Western Christian vs. (8) South Hamilton 6:35pm

(4) Cascade, Western Dubuque vs. (5) Camanche 8:15pm

Tuesday, March 7th

(2) Pella Christian vs. (7) Van Meter 10:30am

(3) Kuemper Catholic vs. (6) Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12:15pm

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 7th

(1) Waverly-Shell Rock vs. (8) Atlantic 2:00pm

(4) Xavier, Cedar Rapids vs. (5) Mount Pleasant 3:45pm

(2) West Deleware, Manchester vs. (7) Dallas Center-Grimes 6:35pm

(3) Pella vs. (6) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8:15pm

Class 4A Quarterfinals

(1) Iowa City West vs. (8) Newton 1:05pm

(4) Dubuque, Hempstead vs. (5) Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2:45pm

(2) Valley, West Des Moines vs. (7) Des Moines, North 8:15pm

(3) Bettendorf vs. (6) Sioux City East 6:35pm

