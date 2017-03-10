Boys State Basketball Scores (3/9) & Schedule (3/10)

Sports

March 9th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

1A State Tournament Semifinal – Thursday, 3/9/17
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, North Linn, Troy Mills 53

Grand View Christian 45, St. Mary’s, Remsen 36

2A State Tournament Semifinal – Thursday, 3/9/17
Pella Christian 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61

Western Christian, Hull 94, Camanche 44

3A State Tournament Semifinal – Thursday, 3/9/17

(Will be updated)

6:35-p.m. Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids/Xavier – (TBD)

8:15-p.m. Manchester/West Delaware vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton – (TBD)

FRIDAY, 3/10/17

1A Consolation

10:00-a.m. North Linn/Troy Mills vs. Remsen/St. Mary’s

2A Consolation

11:45-a.m. Kuemper Catholic/Carroll vs. Camance

1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

6:05-p.m. Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Grand View Christian

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

8:05-p.m. Hull/Western Christian vs. Pella Christian

 