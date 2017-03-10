Boys State Basketball Scores (3/9) & Schedule (3/10)
March 9th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
1A State Tournament Semifinal – Thursday, 3/9/17
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, North Linn, Troy Mills 53
Grand View Christian 45, St. Mary’s, Remsen 36
2A State Tournament Semifinal – Thursday, 3/9/17
Pella Christian 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61
Western Christian, Hull 94, Camanche 44
3A State Tournament Semifinal – Thursday, 3/9/17
(Will be updated)
6:35-p.m. Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Rapids/Xavier – (TBD)
8:15-p.m. Manchester/West Delaware vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton – (TBD)
FRIDAY, 3/10/17
1A Consolation
10:00-a.m. North Linn/Troy Mills vs. Remsen/St. Mary’s
2A Consolation
11:45-a.m. Kuemper Catholic/Carroll vs. Camance
1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
6:05-p.m. Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Grand View Christian
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
8:05-p.m. Hull/Western Christian vs. Pella Christian