Bluffs woman injured in Friday morning crash

News

One person was transported to Jennie Edmundson Hospital following a single-vehicle accident this (Friday) morning, in Council Bluffs. According to Council Bluffs Police, 36-year old Meghan Ostrand, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima southbound on Park Avenue at around 1:25-a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle near Pomona Street. The car hit several parked vehicles and a curb before flipping onto its roof.

Ostrand suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash, which remains under investigation. Shewas cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and is being investigated for possible intoxication.