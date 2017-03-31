Bluffs woman arrested for allegedly stealing more $20k from Bed, Bath & Beyond

News

An employee of the Bed, Bath and Beyond Store in Council Bluffs was arrested Thursday afternoon for Theft in the 1st Degree, after allegedly stealing over $20,000 from the store over the course of the past year. 22-year old Sierra M. Scheid, of Council Bluffs, was taken into custody a little after 1-p.m. Thursday and brought to the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Authorities say Council Bluffs Police dispatched to the store at 3706 Metro Drive made contact with a regional investigator for the business, and Scheid. Officials say Scheid confessed her crime to the investigator and Police who interviewed her.