Bluffs woman arrested for allegedly stealing more $20k from Bed, Bath & Beyond
March 31st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
An employee of the Bed, Bath and Beyond Store in Council Bluffs was arrested Thursday afternoon for Theft in the 1st Degree, after allegedly stealing over $20,000 from the store over the course of the past year. 22-year old Sierra M. Scheid, of Council Bluffs, was taken into custody a little after 1-p.m. Thursday and brought to the Pottawattamie County Jail.
Authorities say Council Bluffs Police dispatched to the store at 3706 Metro Drive made contact with a regional investigator for the business, and Scheid. Officials say Scheid confessed her crime to the investigator and Police who interviewed her.