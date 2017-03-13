Bluffs Street Sweeper involved in hit and run

News

Police in Council Bluffs are looking for a vehicle that struck a City Street Sweeper Sunday night. The machine was hit from behind by a silver Jeep Liberty at around 11:57-p.m. The Jeep left then the scene. The incident happened on South 24th Street at Interstate 80.

The driver of the street sweeper was not injured. The street sweeper sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty should have front end damage.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Special Operations Traffic Unit at (712) 328-4948 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP (7867).