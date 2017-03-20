Bluffs man dies from injuries in Mills County motorcycle crash

News

A Pottawattamie County man is dead, and passenger on his motorcycle was injured, during a collision Sunday afternoon in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Serrano, Sr., of Council Bluffs, died after being flown by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. His passenger, Shannon Nibbe, of Council Bluffs, was transported by Glenwood Rescue to UNMC. A report on her condition was not available.

Authorities say the accident happened at around 1:50-p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of 221st Street and Elrod Avenue, north of Glenwood. A 2015 Dode Ram pickup driven by David Lawrence, Jr., of Council Bluffs, was traveling south on 221st Street and came to a stop behind a vehicle that was also stopped, and waiting to turn left onto Elrod Avenue.

A 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Patric Serrano, Sr., was also southbound on 221st, when it collided with the rear of the pickup. The investigation was handled by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office.