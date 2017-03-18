Bluffs man arrested for Assault on a Peace Office & weapon charges

News

A call about a person carrying weapons in the parking lot of a store Friday evening in Council Bluffs, resulted in the arrest of a man on assault and weapons charges. Bluffs Police say at around 5:35-p.m., Friday, officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar parking lot at 2801 West Broadway for an armed subject damaging the business’ sign.

Upon arrival, an officer was approached by a man later identified as 30-year old Matthew Swarbrick, of Council Bluffs, as Swarbrick was carrying two open pocket knives. The man allegedly threatened the officer and threw both pocket knives at him.

The officer was able to quickly take cover then ordered Swarbrick to the ground so he could be safely apprehended. No one was injured during the incident. Swarbrick was booked into Pottawattamie County Corrections for Assault on a Peace Officer, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Criminal Mischief 2nd.