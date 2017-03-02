BETTY JEAN BORST, 81, of Redfield (Svcs. 3/8/17)

Obituaries

BETTY JEAN BORST, 81, of Redfield, died Feb. 25th, in Gilbert, AZ. Funeral services for BETTY BORST will be held 10-a.m. Wed., March 8th, at the Twigg Funeral Home, in Panora.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tue., March 7th, from 5-until 7-p.m.

Burial is in the West Linn Cemetery, in rural Linden, IA.

BETTY JEAN BORST is survived by:

Her husband – Kennth “Buck” Borst, of Redfield.

Her daughter – Connie Kostura, of AZ.