Bald eagle found shot to death in northeast Iowa

Another bald eagle has died of UN-natural causes in Iowa. Law enforcement officials are investigating after a bald eagle was found shot to death in southwest Winneshiek County last week. DNR officials say the eagle was found in a road ditch four miles north of Jackson Junction last Friday. State Conservation Officer Brian Roffman says anyone with information about the incident can use the agency’s “turn in poachers” website or may call the toll free tipline at 1-800-532-2020. Bald eagles are a state and federally-protected species.

In late February, a central Iowa man was cited in connection with the death of a bald eagle that was found shot and dismembered in a county park on the southeast side of Des Moines. Authorities say the man had the bird’s head and talons, but they suspect someone else killed the eagle.

