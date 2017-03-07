Audubon School Board approves FY 2018 School Calendar: No Spring Break

News

The Audubon School Board, Monday evening, held a Public Hearing with regard to the proposed Fiscal Year 2017-17 School Calendar. Superintendent Brett Gibbs told KJAN News no one showed up for the hearing, and there were no written or oral comments about the proposal, which makes a change to the tradition of having a Spring Break.

Gibbs said there won’t be a Spring Break next year. 2018 Graduation will be on Sunday, May 20th, and the last day of school will be during that same week, depending on the number of snow days the district has. Last month, Brett Gibbs said the teachers had overwhelmingly requested not to have a Spring Break next year, which is something they’ve been doing for the past few years. “The novelty” he said, “Has kind of worn off a little bit.” It’s also a way to wrap up the school year, sooner.

In other business, the Audubon Education Association presented their initial bargaining proposal to the Board. The teachers proposed a total package increase of 4.5%. The next step is for the Board to present its initial proposal in a couple of weeks.

The Audubon School Board, Monday, approved the transfer of long-time Health and Physical Education teacher Sue Hawkins to an Instructional Coaches position due to the retirement of one of the Instructional Coaches. The Board will then be looking for a new Health and P.E. teacher replace Hawkins.