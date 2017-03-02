Audubon County: Lark Avenue bridge project update

News

The Audubon County Engineer’s Office has been notified that the contractor for a bridge project on Lark Avenue will begin about one week ahead of schedule, due to the nice weather. The contractor is ahead of schedule on their other projects, therefore work on the bridge in the 1900 block of Lark Avenue in Audubon County, will begin next Monday, March 6th.

Lark Avenue will be closing just south of Audubon County Road F-32 while contractors replace a bridge located in Leroy Township, section 24. Construction is expected to last about 65 working days.