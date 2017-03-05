Audubon Community School District Public Hearing Monday

News

A public hearing will be held Monday evening in Audubon, as part of the Audubon Community School District’s meeting of the Board of Education. The hearing, which takes place at 6-p.m. in the Board of Education’s meeting room at the Audubon High School, is with regard to the Fiscal Year 2018 School Calendar. Patrons wishing to speak for or against any changes to the calendar should contact Superintendent Brett Gibbs or School Board President Christy Konkler, prior to the meeting.

Following the hearing, the School Board will act on approving the FY 2018 School Calendar, the initial proposal with the Audubon Education Association, and Personnel matters.

Prior to adjournment, the Board move into a closed session for the purpose of discussing strategy with regard to negotiations with a Collective Bargaining Unit.