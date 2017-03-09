Atlatnic’s Cox commits to wrestle at Ellsworth Community College

Sports

Atlantic/CAM Senior wrestler Carter Cox announced this week that he will continue his wrestling career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls.

Cox made his decision after a visit on Tuesday of this week. The Ellsworth Panthers are coming off a 5th place team finish in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Cox was a four-time state qualifier for Atlatnic. He was a state runner-up in 2016 and finished in 5th place this year. He finished his Trojan career with 157 wins.