Atlantic’s Leonard to continue basketball career at Briar Cliff

Sports

Atlantic senior Catherine Leonard announced her decision to attend Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa and continue her basketball career on Wednesday. Leonard held a signing ceremony at Atlantic High School with coaches and family present.

Leonard started four years for the Trojans and this past season averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds per game. She finished her career with 743 points and 644 rebounds. She was a first-team Hawkeye 10 Conference selection and was a Class 3A All-Southwest District selection this season.

Leonard will join a number of other players from the Hawkeye 10 on the Chargers Squad. The Chargers play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and were 14-17 this past season. They are coached by Mike Power who will begin his 18th season at the helm next year.