Atlantic’s Fixmer to continue golf career at Midland University
March 9th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Atlantic Senior Sarah Fixmer has committed to continue her golf career at Midland University in Fremont, NE. She signed a national letter of intent to play for the Warriors on Wednesday.
Fixmer finished 26th individually at the Girls State Golf Tournament last spring and has been a member of two 3A State Championship teams and one runner-up squad in her three years so far.
Midland University is a member of the GPAC Athletic Conference and has fall and spring golf seasons.