Atlantic’s Fixmer to continue golf career at Midland University

Sports

Atlantic Senior Sarah Fixmer has committed to continue her golf career at Midland University in Fremont, NE. She signed a national letter of intent to play for the Warriors on Wednesday.

Fixmer finished 26th individually at the Girls State Golf Tournament last spring and has been a member of two 3A State Championship teams and one runner-up squad in her three years so far.

Midland University is a member of the GPAC Athletic Conference and has fall and spring golf seasons.