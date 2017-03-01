Atlantic/CAM’s McConkey named to IAwrestle All-Junior team
March 1st, 2017 by Chris Parks
IAwrestle 2017 All-Junior Team
106- Grayson Kesterson – Williamsburg – 1st place (49-1)
113- Kyle Biscoglia – Waukee – 1st place (46-2)
120- Brody Teske – Fort Dodge – 1st place (46-0)
126- Alex Thomsen – Underwood – 1st place (45-0)
132- Matt Robertson – Assumption, Davenport – 1st place (43-1)
138- Nathan Lendt – Southeast Polk – 2nd place (36-6)
145- Grant Stotts – Valley, West Des Moines – 2nd place (40-4)
152- Nelson Brands – Iowa City West – 1st place (54-1)
160- Joel Shapiro – Valley, West Des Moines – 1st place (44-0)
170- Ben Sarasin – Cedar Rapids, Kennedy – 3rd place (34-2)
182- Anthony Sherry – Glenwood – 2nd place – (39-6)
195- Bryce Esmoil – West Liberty – 1st place (42-2)
220- Jordan Baumler – North Fayette Valley – 1st place (29-4)
285- John McConkey – Atlantic-CAM – 2nd place (53-4)
All-Sophomore Team
106- Cobe Siebrecht – Lisbon – 2nd place (48-7)
113- Aden Reeves – Albia – 1st place (52-1)
120- Joe Pins – Dubuque Hempstead – 3rd place (42-2)
126- Riley Wright – Denver-Tripoli – 3rd place (49-5)
132- Cade DeVos – Southeast Polk – 2nd place (42-3)
138- Kaleb Krall – Wapsie Valley – 1st place (45-2)
145- Mitchel Mangold – West Delaware – 3rd place (44-7)
152- Cael Krueger – Denver-Tripoli – 5th place (50-5)
160- John Henrich – Akron-Westfield – 1st place (43-0)
170- Kyler Fisher – Southeast Valley – 2nd place (48-4)
182- Garet Sims – Iowa Valley – 5th place (51-6)
195- Caleb Olson – Webster City – 8th place (24-9)
220- Dakoda Powell – Spirit Lake Park – 6th place (41-5)
285- Spencer Trenary – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 3rd place (17-1)
All-Freshman Team
106- Cullan Schriever – Mason City – 1st place (29-0)
113- Cael Happel – Lisbon – 1st place (53-3)
120- Eli Loyd – Pleasant Valley – 4th place (47-9)
126- Brock Espalin – Des Moines East – 5th place (41-10)
132- Ben Smith – Iowa Valley – State Qualifier (48-9)
138- Wade Mitchell – Woodbury Central – 5th place (44-14)
145- Chance Downs – Maquoketa Valley – 7th place (37-15)
152- Abe Michel – Maquoketa – District Qualifier (35-11)
160- Zach Williams – Osage – State Qualifier (35-25)
170- Nick Haynes – Missouri Valley – 7th place (54-9)
182- Gabe Christenson – Southeast Polk – 6th place (33-14)
195- Cody Fisher – Woodward Granger – 2nd place (46-6)
220- Gage Linahon – Newton – State Qualifier (10-8)
285- Bradley Tolley – Winterset – State Qualifier (34-17)