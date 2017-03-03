Atlantic woman injured during Dec. crash in NE has died

News

One of two Atlantic residents injured during a two-vehicle crash accident in Lancaster County, Nebraska, Christmas Day 2016, has died. 78-year old Joan Harlan, died Thursday, March 2nd, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in Omaha.

The Nebraska State Patrol said an eastbound semi had gone out of control, crossed the median and struck a westbound SUV occupied by Joan and her 78-year-old husband, Robert Harlan. The accident happened on Interstate 80 near the Waverly exit, shortly after noon on Dec 25th. Both suffered serious injuries during the crash. The driver of the semi, 45-year-old Princewill Dabrinze, of Texas was hospitalized in fair condition at the time.

It’s believed the weather and road conditions were to blame for the crash.