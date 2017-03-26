Atlantic School Board Special meeting to act on Real Estate matters

News

Members of the Atlantic Community School District’s Board of Education will meet 9-a.m. Monday in the ICN Room at the High School, to act on approving the purchase of certain real estate, and the termination of a lease for another property.

During their meeting on January 24th, the Board voted to enter into negotiations to purchase the Cass, Incorporated building at 1406 S.W. 7th Street (on the west side of Atlantic). Board Secretary/Business Manager Mary Beth Fast has said the building could serve many purposes, including bringing back the K-through 6 Behavioral Program which was cancelled a couple of years ago due to a lack of students. The building space would allow the program to be expanded to include 10 slots for students, one full-time Behavioral Education teacher and one para-educator.

She said they could also use the 27,000 square foot building for an Alternative High School, Career Tech classes, office space, and/or rent or lease the space to other entities.

The Board is expected Monday morning to terminate a 5-year building lease with the Car Guys, LLC, for a facility at 1209 Sunnyside Lane, effective June 30, 2017. The facility currently serves as the site for the Behavioral Program and Alternative High School. Ending the lease agreement would save the District more than $51,253 per year.