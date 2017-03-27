Atlantic Public Library receives funding to present special program on Sherlock Holmes

News

Atlantic Public Library Director Natalie Struecker has announced the Library has received funding from Humanities, Iowa (a private, non-profit State affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities), to host a presentation entitled “Sherlock Holmes in Turn-of-the-Century Britain,” by Dr. Richard Caplan, an authority on Holmes. Caplan recently published a book concerning Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective, and he’s the founding leader of the Younger Stamfords, Iowa City’s Sherlock Holmes Society.

The presentation will take place 10:15-a.m. on April 7th at the Atlantic Public Library, with doors opening at 10-a.m. The Library will be closed that day, except for the program from Dr. Caplan. Everyone is welcome to attend the presentation.

Other library services, including computer use and checking out materials will not be available during the event. The library will be open for regular hours on Saturday, April 8th, from 9-a.m. until 2-p.m.