Atlantic Police warn of Verizon bill collector calls

News

The Atlantic Police Department, Friday, issued a warning to area residents about private debt collectors who are supposedly working for Verizon Wireless. The “debt collectors”are calling asking customers to go to onto a Verizon website they provide to pay off a certain amount of money you may owe.

The A-PD says you should always call Verizon directly to see if you owe anything on your account. Don’t use the website the caller has given, and if you have used the website the debt collector gave you, be sure and keep a close eye on your bank accounts. Always go through Verizon directly, on the website listed on your statements or call them directly at a verifiable number.

As always, with any debt collection or call you may receive, never give your personal information out to the caller, and never send money.