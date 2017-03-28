Atlantic Parks & Rec Board receives Sunnyside Pool & other updates

News

The City of Atlantic’s Parks and Recreation Board, Monday evening, received an update on several projects and proposals. Director Seth Staashelm said the Sunnyside Pool Steering Committee looked at several pool renovation and or construction concepts provided by Waters Edge Aquatic Design out of Lenexa, KS., and came to the conclusion a $4.5-million dollar pool renovation would be the best out of four plans presented by the company, using some elements of each plan.

The concept plan chosen by the Sunnyside Pool Steering Committee, will be available to the public for viewing later this week on the Parks and Rec website, and by other means. There will also be tri-fold handouts a traveling display with 3-D renderings of the pool layout and design. The information will be made available during local events such as Produce in the Park, AtlanticFest and other activities or events. The plan to be presented is by no means the final picture of what the pool will look like, at least this point in time.

A $3.7-million bond vote for the project isn’t likely to happen until July 2019. If a bond is approved, Staashelm says it would cost the taxpayers about 81-cents per $1,000 assessed residential property valuation and $1.30/$1,000 for commercial properties. If the bond is approved, construction on the project wouldn’t start until 2020.

Staashelm said his first priority right now is the Schildberg Recreation Area project, which is still in the running for an Enhance Iowa grant. He said there’s still a gap in local fundraising that must be met before he meets with the Enhance Iowa Board

He says they still need to raise $25,000.

He’s counting on larger, corporate donations and more private donations to help out. Staashelm says he’ll next meet with the Enhance Iowa Board April 5th. No (additional) work can begin on the project until the award is granted. All the campground pads are in and water/electrical hooks are installed as well for the pads. The campground will hopefully be open by Memorial Day, especially for construction workers involved in the Rec Area Project. A resident camper will oversee the grounds during the camping season.

On a side note, there will be a Healthy Cass County Walk from 11:30-a.m. to 1:30-p.m. April 6th, and an Earth Day event at the Schildberg Rec Area April 22 from 11-until 2. For more information call the Atlantic Parks and Rec Department or see their website.