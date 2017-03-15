Atlantic man arrested on Pott. County warrant

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says an Atlantic man wanted on a warrant for two counts of Serious injury by vehicle, has turned himself-in. 20-year old Jacob Dale Johnson was taken into custody at around 11-a.m., Tuesday. The charges were the result of a Sept. 15th 2016 accident in Pott. County that resulted in critical injuries to Johnson and his passengers, Adam Bolton and Dacoda Schwarte, both of whom were 20 years old at the time, and from Atlantic.

Authorities had said 2004 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Johnson happened at around 12:20-a.m., Sept. 15th in the area of 510th Street and Sumac Road. An investigation determined the pickup was traveling northbound on 510th Street when Johnson failed to negotiate the curve at Sumac Road. The pickup traveled into the ditch and struck an embankment. Adam Bolton was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said afterward, alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the crash

Two Oakland men were arrested Tuesday on active warrants. 18-year old Tristan Michael Herrera, and, 18-year old Shane Elam Rouse II were arrested on warrants for Theft in the 5th Degree.

And, a Council Bluffs woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon for Harassment by Communication. 18-year old Masson Hunter Anderson allegedly harassed a 16-year old female via social media. The postings were said to have “Threatened, intimidated and alarmed the victim.” Anderson and the 16-year old are both students at the Underwood High School. Authorities say Anderson was released at the scene and cited into court.