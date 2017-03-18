Atlantic fire responds to grass/field fire near Little League Park

News

Atlantic firefighters were called to a reported large grass fire early this (Saturday) morning on the northeast side of town. The call went out at around 3:25-a.m. for the blaze located just east/northeast of the Little League Ball fields, in the Atlantic Municipal Utilities’ well field complex. The area burning was said to be roughly 150-yards long by 50-feet wide, and was easily visible from less than one-mile away.

The flames were extinguished by 4-a.m. No immediate cause for the blaze was determined, but smoking materials were a possibility, according to Fire Chief Mark McNees.