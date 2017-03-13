Atlantic City Council meeting 3/15/17 – preview

News

The City Council in Atlantic will meet in a regular session this Wednesday evening at City Hall, beginning at 5:30. Among the items on their agenda, is action on an Order to close 6th Street, from Chestnut on west to the alley between Chestnut and Poplar, on Thursdays, from 4-until 7-p.m., for the purpose of holding “Produce in the Park.” The event, featuring locally grown produce, will take place every Thursday from June 1st through September 29th in the Atlantic City Park, weather permitting.

The Council will also act on approving the closing of an alley west of the Fireside Lounge on April 29th, from 10-a.m. until 8-p.m., for their annual “Shop-with-a-Cop fundraiser. The business needs the alley to hold their bags cornhole tournament to raise money for the program. Last year, the Fireside raised $6,500 for Shop with a Cop. The owners say the do not intend to prevent access to an adjacent property, and only wish to stop traffic flow in the alley for the hours mentioned.

In other business, the Atlantic City Council will act on adopting a new Personnel Policy for City Employees. The Policy has been updated and received a thorough legal review. And, as part of the City’s efforts to remove and clean-up blighted properties, the Council is expected to act Wednesday, on a Resolution approving the purchase of properties at 202 and 204 W. 3rd Street (west of Fareway), as part of a long-term goal to redevelop the area. The City has negotiated a price for $5,000 for both properties, that are assessed at $5,480.

And, the Council will hold a Public Hearing on a revamped Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, prior to acting on the 1st reading of the Ordinance. A Public Hearing will also be held on amending provisions to the Flood Plain Regulations in the Code of Ordinances, in association with new flood plain maps. The Ordinance must be updated by May 16th in order for the City to remain in the National Flood Insurance Program. The hearing will be followed by the 1st reading of the Ordinance.