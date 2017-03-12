Atlantic business robbed Saturday night

News

Atlantic Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were busy Saturday night searching for a man who robbed the Subway store on east 7th Street. The incident happened a little after 9-p.m. The suspect, who was initially described as an Hispanic male, displayed a handgun to the employees and left heading east with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was said to have had on a mask, a gray stocking cap, black sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Despite the efforts of law enforcement, including the Cass County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit, the suspect was not located. A man seen walking with a backpack in the vicinity of Aspen Road and Redwood Drive a little after 10-p.m. was questioned by Police, but quickly cleared, after it was confirmed he was a Hy-Vee employee who was simply walking home from work.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-0023.