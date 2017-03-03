Atlantic Audit report released

News

The City of Atlantic has received an audit report from Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn and Company P.C. City Clerk Barb Barrick says the report shows the City’s receipts for its governmental funds totaled $12.176-million dollars for the year ended June 30th, 2016. They included:

more than $3.57-million in property tax,

$42,296 in other City taxes,

$891, 112 in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST),

$143,310 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) collections,

$1.134-million from intergovernmental sources,

$92,793 from use of money and property,

$77,177 from licenses and permits,

$326,607 from charges for services,

$1,432 from sale of assets,

$2.272-million from debt proceeds,

a little more than $2.015-million from proceeds of refunding bonds, and

$1.146-million in miscellaneous revenues.

The City’s receipts for its proprietary funds totaled $4.059-million, of which $4.039-million was from charges for services.

Disbursements for its governmental funds totaled $12.372-million, and included:

$3.684-million for Public Safety,

$2.175-million for Public Works,

$6,483 for Health and Social Services,

$1.439-million for Culture and Recreation,

$626,534 in Community and Economic Development,

$1.009-million in general government

$2.22-million for Capital Projects

Nearly $1.21-million for Debt Service.

Disbursements of the City’s Propriety Funds totaled a little more than $1.98-million, which was attributable to its business-type activities. The report contains recommendations to the City Council and other City officials. The City has responded that corrective action is being taken for each item.

A copy of the Audit Report is available for review in the Office of the Auditor of State, and at the City Administrator’s office, at City Hall, in Atlantic.

(12-p.m. News)