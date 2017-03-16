Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Appoints New Executive Director

News

The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of a new Executive Director. The Board of Directors offered the position to current Programs Director, Bailey Smith and she has accepted the position, which begins immediately.

In a press release, Chamber Board President Rob Clausen said “We are very happy to have Bailey on board as the new Executive Director.” Clausen said also, “We are confident that under her direction the Chamber will continue to thrive and serve its members.”

Smith started working at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce two years ago beginning as the Marketing and Public Relations Associate and moving up to the Programs Director a year ago. Smith says she “Spent the last two years learning from an exceptional Director who taught [her] a lot about the organization, our membership and the community.”

Bailey said she’s “Eager to dive in and continue to implement the programs and events we have in store for our membership,” and that she’s “loved working closely with our members and the community and I’m looking forward to continuing that to keep moving the organization in a positive, forward-thinking way.”