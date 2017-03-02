ARDELLA T. SCHLICHTE, 82, of Audubon (Svcs. 3/4/17)

Obituaries

ARDELLA T. SCHLICHTE, 82, of Audubon, died Tue., Feb. 28th, at home. Funeral services for ARDELLA SCHLICHTE will be held 10:30-a.m. Sat., March 4th, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation begins 4-p.m. Friday, March 3rd, and a Rosary and Prayer Service is at 5:30-p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, south of Audubon.

ARDELLA SCHLICHTE is survived by:

Her sons – Michael (LuAnn) Schlichte, and Richard (Jenni) Schlichte, all of Carroll; Lyle (Deb) Schlichte, of Des Moines; and Brian (Natalie) Schlichte, of Carlisle; Lynn (Ronda) Schlichte, of Hendersonville, TN, and Kevin (Michelle) Schlichte, of Audubon.

Her daughters – DeAnn (Don) Sorensen, of Harlan; Joyce (Bob) Lewis, of Audubon; Jill Smith & fiance’ Terry Hemry, both of Polk City, and Debra (Pat) Cramer, of Johnston.

Her brothers – LeRoy (Donna) Halbur, of Santa Rosa, CA; Duane (Carol) Halbur, of Des Moines; Glen Halbur, of Altooona; LaVerne (Berniece) Halbur, of MO; Kenneth (Linda) Halbur, of Des Moines.

Her sisters – Joleen Halbur, of Des Moines; Linda (Skip) Schiltz.

24 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, her in-laws, other relatives, and friends.