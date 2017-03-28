Almond Rhubarb Cobbler (3-28-2017)

March 28th, 2017 by Jim Field

  • 1 cup sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 6 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Topping:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup cold butter
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup milk

In a large saucepan, bring 1/2 cup sugar and water to a boil.  Add the rhubarb.  Reduce heat; cover and simmer until tender, about 5 minutes.  Combine flour and remaining sugar; stir into rhubarb mixture.  Return to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly.  Stir in butter and almonds.  Reduce heat to low; stir occasionally or until butter is melted.

In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients; cut butter until crumbly.  Whisk egg and milk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened.  Pour hot rhubarb mixture into a 2 quart shallow baking dish.  Drop topping into six mounds over the rhubarb mixture.

Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.  Serve warm.

(Pat Habiger, Spearville, KS)