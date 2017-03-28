Almond Rhubarb Cobbler (3-28-2017)

Mom's Tips

1 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup water

6 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted

Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup cold butter

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

In a large saucepan, bring 1/2 cup sugar and water to a boil. Add the rhubarb. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until tender, about 5 minutes. Combine flour and remaining sugar; stir into rhubarb mixture. Return to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Stir in butter and almonds. Reduce heat to low; stir occasionally or until butter is melted.

In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients; cut butter until crumbly. Whisk egg and milk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Pour hot rhubarb mixture into a 2 quart shallow baking dish. Drop topping into six mounds over the rhubarb mixture.

Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

(Pat Habiger, Spearville, KS)