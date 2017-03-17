Allen’s 25 points lead DePaul over Northern Iowa 88-67

Sports

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tanita Allen scored 25 points, Lauren Prochaska and Brooke Schulte each added 12 and DePaul beat Northern Iowa 88-67 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seventh-seeded DePaul (27-7) kept up a torrid scoring pace despite fairly quiet games from Schulte and Jessica January, the team’s two leading scorers. Instead, it was Allen and Prochaska who were often the go-to options.

Allen, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, came off the bench and hit her first six shots, including five 3-pointers to push the Blue Demons ahead early. She finished 9 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa (24-9) took a 3-0 lead in the opening minute on Mikaela Morgan’s 3-pointer, but that was pretty much the end of the good news for the Panthers. DePaul’s fast-paced offense continually caught 10th-seeded Northern Iowa out of position and the Blue Demons shot 61 percent in the first half (20 of 33) on the way to a 51-33 halftime lead.

Northern Iowa was led by Madison Weekly, who scored 21 points.