ALICE A. CAREY, 94, of Harlan (Svcs. 3/25/17)

Obituaries

ALICE A. CAREY, 94, of Harlan, died Wed., March 22nd, at the Elm Crest Retirement Community. A Mass of Christian Burial for ALICE CAREY will be held 11-a.m. Saturday, March 25th, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, in Harlan. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday, from 5-until 7-p.m., with a Wake service at 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at Panama.

ALICE CAREY is survived by:

Her daughter – Jane (Steve) Arnaud, of Spring Hill, Fl.

Her sons – Daniel (Terry) Carey, of Sun City West, AZ; Michael (Karen) Carey, of East Hampton, CT, and Robert Carey, of Harlan.

His sister – Theresa Blum, of Walnut.

Her brother – Paul (Agnes) Schulte, of Carroll.

7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her brother-in-law Leo Gaul, of Harlan.