Affidavit: Starved Iowa teen found by medics in adult diaper

News

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was starved to death say medics discovered her in an adult diaper lying on a bare floor. A police affidavit says it appeared Natalie Finn had been on the floor of her mother’s home “in her own waste for some time.”

The girl’s parents, 46-year-old Joseph Finn and 42-year-old Nicole Finn, are facing charges of kidnapping, neglect or abandonment and child endangerment in her death and the suspected abuse of two of Natalie’s siblings. Nicole Finn is also charged with first-degree murder.

A medical examiner found that the girl died from denial of critical care. Prosecutors say she was starved and tortured by her parents.