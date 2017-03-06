Adair County Sheriff’s report (3/6/17)

News

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports three recent arrests. 26-year old Tarayia Shilon Brooks, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday night, on an Adair County warrant for Driving While Barred. Brooks was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $2,000 cash only bond. 53-year old Kim Lavere Hester, of Casey, was arrested Friday afternoon, for Driving While License Denied or Revoked for OWI-related. Hester was also cited for Operating a vehicle without a registration card or plate, No Insurance, and Open Container. She was released Saturday afternoon on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

32-year old Jason William Holsinger, of Des Moines, was arrested Feb. 28th in Adair County, by an Iowa State Patrol Trooper, after the Trooper clocked Holsigner allegedly speeding on Highway 25 near 180th Street. His Preliminary Breath Test revealed a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .164%. A later Blood Alcohol Test determined his BAC was .132%. Holsinger was later released on $1,000 bond.