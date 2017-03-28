ACGC Girls have strong showing at Greene County early bird track meet

Sports

The ACGC Chargers girls track team had a strong showing at the Greene County early bird meet on Monday night. Here are some of the Chargers top results from the meet.

200m Dash

1st-Savana Fuller, 27.40

400m Dash

1st-Savana Fuller, 1:05.26

800m Run

2nd-Kate Crawford, 2:33.53

1500m Run

1st-Kate Crawford, 5:17.42

3000m Run

1st-Kate Crawford, 11:11.98

100m Hurdles

3rd-Olivia Laabs, 17.36

4th-Mady Smith, 17.85

400m Hurdles

2nd-Mady Smith, 1:17.90

4x100m Relay

2nd-ACGC, 54.09

800 Sprint Medley

1st-ACGC, 2:00.16

Shot Put

2nd-Madison McDermott, 33-05

Discus

4th-Madison McDermott, 97-01

Full results can be viewed here.