ACGC Girls have strong showing at Greene County early bird track meet
March 28th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The ACGC Chargers girls track team had a strong showing at the Greene County early bird meet on Monday night. Here are some of the Chargers top results from the meet.
200m Dash
1st-Savana Fuller, 27.40
400m Dash
1st-Savana Fuller, 1:05.26
800m Run
2nd-Kate Crawford, 2:33.53
1500m Run
1st-Kate Crawford, 5:17.42
3000m Run
1st-Kate Crawford, 11:11.98
100m Hurdles
3rd-Olivia Laabs, 17.36
4th-Mady Smith, 17.85
400m Hurdles
2nd-Mady Smith, 1:17.90
4x100m Relay
2nd-ACGC, 54.09
800 Sprint Medley
1st-ACGC, 2:00.16
Shot Put
2nd-Madison McDermott, 33-05
Discus
4th-Madison McDermott, 97-01
Full results can be viewed here.