Accident in Creston causes damage to hospital and 4 vehicles

March 28th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

An Adair County man suffered possible, unknown injuries, following an accident in the Creston Hospital’s parking lot. The crash happened at around 11:30-p.m., Friday. Creston Police say 65-year old Alen J. Weese, of Orient, was backing a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup truck out of a parking stall near the Greater Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room entrance, when he accidentally stepped on the gas too hard.

The pickup backed around the parking lot and hit a 2000 Ford Expedition. The pickup continued in the same direction and proceeded to hit a 2014 Jeep Cherokee as well as a 1998 Oldsmobile Regency. The pickup didn’t stop until it hit the GRMC building.

Weese was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Damage from the accident totaled $23,500, which included $2,000 damage done to a glass window on the hospital’s Emergency Room Door. No citations were issued.