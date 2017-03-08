A ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ demonstration during House gun bill debate

News

The key supporter of a bill that expands Iowa’s gun laws is calling the legislation a “big league” step toward undoing restrictions on Second Amendment rights. African American lawmakers, meanwhile, are citing the acquittal of a neighborhood watchman who shot teenager Trayvon Martin to death in Florida four years ago. Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo, an African American, says all Iowans ARE created equal — but he says not all are TREATED equally — because of their skin color.

“The impact of this legislation on people who look like me, but may not dress like I do when I’m here Monday through Thursday will be an increased risk of being killed,” Smith said. “As recently as April of 2016 there were cross burnings in Dubuque. I wonder if the those who set that cross ablaze may see ‘stand your ground’ as a ‘get out of jail free’ card.”

Smith then put a hoodie on over his suit and tie to illustrate how he and other African American men in Iowa might resemble Trayvon Martin.”With these tattoos…and these earrings, this is what I look like, so this is that threat that you can perceive every day,” Smith said. “So maybe I should teach those young men the mantra of ‘hands up, don’t shoot.'”

Some supporters of the bill say it does not go far enough. They want to be able to carry a gun — openly or concealed in a holster or purse — without being required to get a government permit.

(Radio Iowa)