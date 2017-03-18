70-year old Red Oak woman arrested on Theft & Trespass charges

News

Red Oak Police report 70-year old woman was arrested this (Saturday) morning, following an investigation into a possible Theft and Trespass incident. Authorities were notified about the incident at a residence in the 1400 block of E. Coolbaugh Street, on Friday. Their investigation led them to arrest Martha Jean Barnett, of Red Oak, on charges of Theft in the 5th Degree and Trespassing. Barnett was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 cash bond.