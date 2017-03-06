6 arrests, 1 theft/fraud incident in Creston

News

Police in Creston are reporting six arrests and one incident of theft/fraud occurred over the past week. Sunday night, 47-year old Robert Johnston, of Mt Ayr, was arrested following a traffic stop in Creston. Johnston was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving While Barred, OWI/1st offense, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Early Sunday morning, 54-year old Ronald Brammer, of Afton, was arrested in Creston forDriving While Suspended. He was later released from the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.

Three men were arrested early Saturday morning, in Creston. 21-year old Lucas Clark, 37-year old Jason Carleton, and 21-year old Jeffrey Hicks, all of Creston, were arrested at around 1:30-a.m. Saturday, for Public Intoxication. Clark and Carleton were released on $300 bond, while Hicks was released from the Union County Jail on time served.

Last Thursday morning, Creston Police arrested 39-year old John Burgoyne, of Creston, at the Law Enforcement Center. Burgoyne was taken into custody on a Union County Warrant for the charge of Theft 2nd. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

And, Sunday night, the Creston Knights of Columbus reported that sometime between March 3rd and March 13th, their checking account information had been hacked and 4 checks were printed in 4 different states to 4 different individuals, 2 of those checks were cashed. The loss was estimated at a little more than $3,970.