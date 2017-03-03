3 drug-related arrests in Cass County

News

Three people have been arrested on drug charges in Cass County. The Sheriff’s Office reports as the result of a traffic stop, Sunday, 34-year old David Allan Minard, of Griswold was arrested for OWI/2nd Offense. Minard and a passenger in the car, 29-year old Stephanie Dawn Minard, of Malvern, were also each charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both subjects were taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on their own recognizances.

On Monday, 37-year old Misty Lynn Scybert, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Scybert was taken to the Cass County Jail where she remains held on $50,000 bond.

And today (Tuesday), Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year old David Allan Charles, of Atlantic, on two District Court warrants for Probation Violation. Charles was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $10,000 bond.