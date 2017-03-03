3 arrests in Red Oak Sunday morning

News

Red Oak Police report the arrest of three people this (Sunday) morning. At around 4:23-a.m., officers took 21-year old Nikolus Brenton Schooling, of Red Oak, into custody on charges that include Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,000.

At around 2:30-a.m., Red Oak Police arrested 56-year old Gary Richard Germar, Jr., of Red Oak, for Domestic Abuse Assault. Germar, Jr. was being held without bond a the Montgomery County Jail, until being seen by a magistrate.

And at around 1:35-a.m., Red Oak Police arrested 23-year old Stefani Rae-Ann Smith, of Red Oak, for OWI/1st offense. Smith was being held at the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center in a $1,000 cash bond.