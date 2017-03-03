3 arrested on drug charges in Mills County

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office today (Tuesday), released a report on arrests that took place over the past week, including three people who were taken into custody on drug charges. On March 10th, 18-year old Amberdawn Skye Tarr, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. On March 11th, 21-year old Jonathan James Hahn, of Glenwood, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Contraband and Selling/giving/supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age. And, on Monday,19-year old Juan Diego Guillen, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Others arrested include: 18-year old Montana Thomas Garbez, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault; 38-year old Wendy Lynn Meadows, of Glenwood, on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County, for Probation Violation; 32-year old Nicholas John Horgdal, of Henderson, for Driving While Barred.