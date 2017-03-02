2nd 1/2 Property Taxes due in Cass County

News

A reminder from Cass County Treasurer Tracey J. Marshall about property taxes being due. Marshall says Second-half tax payments of real estate and mobile homes are due by March 31st. You can go online to pay your taxes at www.iowatreasurers.org, or stop by the Treasurer’s Office at the Cass County courthouse, where they accept Credit and Debit cards for in-office payments.

The deadline for payments without penalty is Friday, March 31st, 2017. Payments with a postmark of March 31st, 2017 will be accepted without penalty.