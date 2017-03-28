2017 “Paint Iowa Beautiful” awards announced

News

Officials with Diamond Vogel Paint and Keep Iowa Beautiful (KIB) have announced the recipients of the 2017 Paint Iowa Beautiful program awards. April is designated at “Keep Iowa Beautiful” month. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of 91 public service projects throughout Iowa. The program is administered through Keep Iowa Beautiful, with paint provided by Diamond Vogel Paint Company.

Among the recipients of paint for their projects, is:

The Bedford House/Garland Hotel, in Bedford – for a brick wall, restroom & ceiling tile.

The French Icarian Colony Foundation, in Corning – For a communal dining hall.

The Denison Chamber and Development Council, in Denison – For Park playground and picnic tables.

Farragut Hometown Pride, in Farragut – For main street buildings.

The Adair County Historical Society, in Greenfield – For Historic buildings.

Crossroads of Western Iowa, in Logan – For residential homes.

The City of Malvern – For a pool bathhouse mural.

Main Street Manning – For 5 commercial buildings.

In Onawa – Monona County Extension, for Community garden beds, and for the Onawa Community and Recreation Center.

The Guthrie County Historical Foundation, in Panora – For the Caboose; and, P.E.T.S in Panora, for a Pet rescue building.

Sac City: Chamber Main Street – For their offices; Hometown Pride Committee – For two residences.

The Tabor Historical Society

City of Villisca – For the City Hall interior.

Winterset Art Center – For the historic Main Street building.

Woodbine Main Street – For a school house.

In the 14-year partnership with KIB, Diamond Vogel Paint has awarded over 8,922 gallons of paint for 676 community projects, in Iowa.