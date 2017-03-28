2017 DNR sale set for April 22nd

Ag/Outdoor, News

DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR will hold the 2017 spring auction on April 22, at Pioneer Livestock Pavilion on the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines. Doors will open at 7 a.m., and the auction will begin at 8:30 a.m. The public may view the items for sale and pre-register for the auction from 4 to 6 p.m., on April 21. There will not be any buyer’s premium fee added to the sale.

Items up for auction include more than 500 firearms, bows, gun barrels, scopes, tree stands and other assorted equipment. The items are sold “as is” with no guarantee or warranty.

Any person interested in purchasing a firearm at the auction must have either a valid Iowa permit to acquire pistols or revolvers, a federal firearms license, or a professional or non-professional permit to carry concealed weapons. The Iowa permit to acquire can be obtained from a sheriff’s office. Allow two to three weeks to receive the permit.

Payment must be made on auction day. All sales are final. All items must be removed from the site within one half hour after the sale completion. The Iowa DNR reserves the right to reject any bids and withdraw any item from the sale at any time. A sale bill is available online at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting and will be updated if inventory is added. The DNR will not be mailing any sale bills.