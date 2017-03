News

Two Glenwood residents were arrested on separate charges over the past few days. The Glenwood Police Department reports 32-year old Justine Banks was arrested Friday on a Pottawattamie County warrant for Theft. Her bond was set at $5,000. And, on Sunday, 18-year old Dylan Barrett was arrested for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $5,300.