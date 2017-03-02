2 Colorado men arrested in Creston on drug & other charges

News

Two men from Colorado were arrested Saturday morning in Creston, on drug and other charges. Creston Police arrested 38-year old Cameron Murphy, of Denver, CO., at 800 W. Taylor Street at around 3:30-a.m., for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and OWI/1st offense. Murphy was later released on a $5,000 bond. 46-year old Kenneth Scott, also from Denver, CO., was arrested at around 6-a.m. Saturday also at the same location, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Scott was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Friday night, 40-year old Shawn Parmenter, of Creston, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Cherry Street in Creston. Parmenter was booked into the Union County Jail on a Union County warrant for Unauthorized Possession of Offensive Weapons. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

26-year old Trevor Kinkade, of Creston, was arrested Friday night at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was later released on a $1,000 bond. And, at around 2:37-p.m. Friday, Creston Police arrested 42-year old Jeremy Hiatt, of Creston, at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for Interference with Corrections Officials. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.